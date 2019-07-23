Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.07% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.