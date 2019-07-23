Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.46. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares in the company, valued at C$6,821,108.25. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.01, for a total transaction of C$185,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,081,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,579,842.90. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,874,765 over the last 90 days.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.