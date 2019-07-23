SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.58 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, SALT has traded 154.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and AirSwap. SALT has a market cap of $14.58 million and $1.48 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00297882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01719815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00116146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000689 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

