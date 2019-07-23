Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $630.00. Safestore shares last traded at $633.50, with a volume of 78,834 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

