Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $630.00. Safestore shares last traded at $633.50, with a volume of 78,834 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
