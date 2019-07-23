Sabal Trust CO Purchases 11,347 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.56.

JNJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,131. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

