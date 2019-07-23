Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. 2,009,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

