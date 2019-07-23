Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$84.00” Price Target for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.80.

RLI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLI will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $122,679.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,187,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

