Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,128,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

RY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 652,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

