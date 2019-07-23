Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.
