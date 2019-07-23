Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given a $154.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.72. 1,238,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,584. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In related news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

