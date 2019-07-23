Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCKT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

RCKT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $630.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 16,037,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

