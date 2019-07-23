Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX opened at $21.25 on Friday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $28,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $194,503 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Retrophin by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Retrophin by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retrophin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth $143,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.