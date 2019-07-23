Resource Planning Group Buys 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 1,290,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,129,508. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

