Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,650 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Resonant worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 23,188.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 89,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Resonant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 101,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,128. The company has a market cap of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40. Resonant Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 5,236.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

