Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON: JUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/22/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/17/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/8/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/28/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.
Jupiter Fund Management stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 379.80 ($4.96). The stock had a trading volume of 768,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.60 ($5.93).
In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Insiders purchased a total of 165,498 shares of company stock valued at $59,165,276 over the last three months.
