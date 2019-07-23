Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON: JUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/17/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/8/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 379.80 ($4.96). The stock had a trading volume of 768,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.60 ($5.93).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Insiders purchased a total of 165,498 shares of company stock valued at $59,165,276 over the last three months.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

