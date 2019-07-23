Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Record Plc (LON:REC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Record shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 110,145 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $63.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.07.

Get Record alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen acquired 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,120.22 ($10,610.51).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.