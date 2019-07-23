Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $232,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 211,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 201,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,371. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.