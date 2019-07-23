Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 75,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,071. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.