Raymond James Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,474. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

