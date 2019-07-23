Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $420,196.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00300576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01720443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00114281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,398,958 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

