QunQun (QUN) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.68 and $13.77. QunQun has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $1.42 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.05696444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,212,310 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

