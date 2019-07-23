QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. 11,840,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $546,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.