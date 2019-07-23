Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $12.41 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

