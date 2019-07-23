PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.31

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.31 and traded as high as $175.30. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 1,261 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $261,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $207,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 49.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

