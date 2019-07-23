Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $15,059.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,384,448 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

