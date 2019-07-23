Primas Market Capitalization Tops $5.91 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00296587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.01677244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00113701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

