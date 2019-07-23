PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,880 shares during the quarter. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 accounts for 7.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $90,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,581 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 168,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,249,000.

BMV:PRF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

