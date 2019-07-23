Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,398. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

