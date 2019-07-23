PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,753.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,753.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.02143270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00918117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.03013283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00820905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00714360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00222649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,422,142 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

