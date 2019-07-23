Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given a $192.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) received a $192.00 price target from stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.26. 305,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pool news, Director Harlan F. Seymour sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,448,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,638.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 16,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $2,914,212.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,910.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,973 shares of company stock worth $25,912,532. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pool by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

