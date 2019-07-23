Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $12,804.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

