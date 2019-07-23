PLATINCOIN Hits Market Cap of $25.46 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $3.43 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $36.37 or 0.00367926 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000963 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins and its circulating supply is 700,000 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

