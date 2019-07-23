Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $894,227.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $894,227.00 and $1,485.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.01109200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004535 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 435,027,124 coins and its circulating supply is 409,766,688 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

