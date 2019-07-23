Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $91,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $111,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

PFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 157,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

