Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.47 Million

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $126.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.72 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $514.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.61 million to $527.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $519.62 million to $544.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,095,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 311,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 335,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.