Phore Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.16 million and $26,689.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,085,639 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

