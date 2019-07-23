Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given a $102.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has been given a $102.00 target price by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,224. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

