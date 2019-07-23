Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petrel Resources PLC (LON:PET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.25. Petrel Resources shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 266,162 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 15% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 in the Porcupine Basin, Ireland; and owns a 10% interest in licensing option (LO) 16/14 and 100% interests in LO 16/24 and LO 16/25 in Ireland.

