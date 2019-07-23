Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.66

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and traded as high as $35.65. Perficient shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 2,682 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $2,382,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,769,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,205 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Perficient by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,199 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.