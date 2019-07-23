Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $3.98. Perceptron shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

PRCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Perceptron had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perceptron news, Director John F. Bryant bought 482,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,294,207.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 489,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,227. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

