Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,650 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 1,909,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

