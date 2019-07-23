Pensionfund Sabic Raises Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Store Capital by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth $49,165,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,625,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,372,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,905. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

