Pensionfund Sabic Raises Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

