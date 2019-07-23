Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Ventas by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,559. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

