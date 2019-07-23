Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. 536,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $183.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

