Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.97 Million in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $83.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

