Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,650 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $621,159. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.83. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.