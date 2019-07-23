Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 18,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,543 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 1,215,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

