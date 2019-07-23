Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

TGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,573. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

