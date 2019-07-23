Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $5.95 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. 7,079,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

